WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page was involved in an awkward confrontation with wrestling influencer “Heel Girlfriend” during a recent pay-per-view viewing event.

The exchange began when Heel Girlfriend questioned Page’s presence, making it clear she wasn’t particularly interested in seeing him.

“I don’t care about Ethan Page. What are you even doing here?” she asked.

Page responded by explaining that he had been invited to participate in content with the group and wasn’t expecting to be confronted in front of others attending the event.

“I’ll be honest with you. You asked me to do content. I thought you were gonna compliment me and not have your girlfriend scream at my face in front of a bunch of people trying to enjoy the pay-per-view.”

Page then made it clear that he had no intention of sticking around.

“I am thoroughly embarrassed right now. I’m outta here, pal.”

Page subsequently walked away from the interaction.