Tonight’s episode of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here were the big news items from the show.
-It was announced that Roxanne Perez would be defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail at the Great American Bash.
It's going down!!!
Did @theahail_wwe and @roxanne_wwe just give us an #NXTGAB preview? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/80CL0JRQwR
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024
-TNA superstar Joe Hendry was once again on tonight’s NXT. He later said in a backstage interview that he was sticking around.
Say his name and he appears!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QIdJe6KHtH
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024
-Ethan Page made his first defense of the NXT Championship since winning it at Heatwave. However, he was attacked by Oro Mensah afterward.
What were you saying, @OfficialEGO? @OroMensah_wwe just sent a message to the champ loud and clear! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4Sq0k0XuVl
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024
Early lineup for July 23rd NXT:
-Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis
-Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe