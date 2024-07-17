Tonight’s episode of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here were the big news items from the show.

-It was announced that Roxanne Perez would be defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail at the Great American Bash.

-TNA superstar Joe Hendry was once again on tonight’s NXT. He later said in a backstage interview that he was sticking around.

-Ethan Page made his first defense of the NXT Championship since winning it at Heatwave. However, he was attacked by Oro Mensah afterward.

Early lineup for July 23rd NXT:

-Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

-Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe