During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eugene spoke on how important The Rock was for establishing his character. Here’s what he had to say:

When they put me in the ring with The Rock, that elevated me like, oh my God. Then people knew who I was and then fans really got endeared to me because I was The Rock’s friend. They liked Eugene, and he was funny, and he was building, but that just put it over the top. It went from a slow build to, ‘Oh my God, you’re a top guy now. You’re made.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T WrestlingInc.