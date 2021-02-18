Former WWE star Eugene (real name Nick Dinsmore) was the latest guest to appear on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss all aspects of his career, including why he was released from the company in 2007. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says a failed drug test is why he got released from WWE in 2007:

“I failed a drug test. I had a prescription a long time ago. It was a prescription medicine and when I went to get the prescription, the doctor had killed himself and Walgreens said they didn’t keep records past a year. So, I had no documentation.”

How the film Knucklehead was supposed to involve him:

“One of the reasons that Eugene did so well was because Brian Gewirtz wrote for me and he liked it. He took time off and wrote this big script. He came to me and said, ‘We are going to make a movie and put you in a movie.’ He told me of all these capers that are going to go on about Eugene trying to get into the wrestling business. At one point, we are going to have you wrestle a bear. We will put somebody in a suit.’ The movie didn’t work out and they put Big Show in that role, in Knucklehead. Everything I’ve seen was what they told me was going to be in the movie.”