WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and was asked about her new role with WWE on the red brand, and how she was able to work into it. She commented on playing the heel, and mentioned training under Norman Smiley at the WWE Performance Center.

“When you watch a TV show or movie, there is a good guy and a bad guy,” she said. “I have no problem putting on that villain hat. The misconceptions people want to think of me? That’s fine. I enjoy it. It builds my character. I fell in love with it when I started.

“Over the last 10 months, since I’ve been signed, I’ve gone back to Orlando, and the Performance Center training with [coach] Norman [Smiley] has been fantastic. I absolutely love him. Being in the ring is something that has been pretty fun.”

Marie was also asked if the plan was always for her to be put on the RAW brand with Doudrop.

“I knew for quite some time about getting paired with Doudrop and the vignettes and going into that creatively,” Eva said. “It was a matter of the timing of when it would be put in the actual show. It just so happened that now is the time. The fact that I got to experience the ThunderDome before we actually start having live crowds again is amazing.

“Having Doudrop to work with is awesome. Not only is she an incredible athlete, but I enjoy working with her because it creates another element to the division.”

Eva was also asked if she gets the sense that there are some twists and turns coming in her storyline with Doudrop. She commented on how fans on social media have no idea what’s coming, and how she keeps her program going on Twitter and Instagram.

“The Twitter wrestling [world], and Instagram wrestling world, is amazing,” she said. “They think they know about ‘Eva-Lution’ or know what Eva Marie is going to do. They have no idea. That’s what is fun. There is a lot of stuff out there they think they know. They don’t.

“This storyline has only been on for three weeks. It has already done twists and turns that initially, Twitter wrestling thought differently. I bring my storyline on Twitter and Instagram because you only get a small amount of time on television. I want to bring the WWE Universe into the ‘Eva-Lution.'”

