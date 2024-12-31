Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie (Natalie Eva Marie Nelson) has filed for divorce from her husband, Jonathan Coyle, after being married for 10 years.

The couple, who tied the knot on October 20, 2014, officially separated in October 2023. The reason for the split is cited as “irreconcilable differences,” according to court records.

Eva Marie is best known for her role on the Total Divas reality show and for her time in WWE, where she had two stints, with her last appearance in 2021. She was initially introduced as the manager of the Bella Twins and later joined the SmackDown brand.

Jonathan Coyle, who works in the fitness industry, co-founded NEMfashion, a business focused on fashion. The two met through CrossFit and quickly became engaged after several months of dating. Their wedding was featured on Total Divas, with a ceremony in Napa, California, attended by WWE Superstars such as Nikki and Brie Bella, Summer Rae, Cameron, and Layla.