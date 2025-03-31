Eva Marie has expressed her willingness to return to WWE in the future.

During a recent appearance on the “Ring The Belle” podcast, Marie was asked about a potential return to WWE.

The former WWE Diva said, “So, because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence. I love WWE. I’m very grateful to WWE. I love the WWE Universe. I mean, I feel like you can’t get enough of the Eva-lusion.”

She continued, “I would love to come back and stir things up. There’s nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, it’s always possible.”

Eva Marie’s most recent stint in WWE was in 2021, when she briefly returned to the company after a five-year absence.

WWE has filed multiple trademark applications for a variety of shows.

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for “What Do You Wanna Talk About?,” “What’s Your Story? w/ Steph McMahon,” “Six Feet Under With The Undertaker,” and “The RAW Recap,” “WWE Moment Immortal,” and “WWE Immortal Moment” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as “a show about sports.”

You can check out the official description for the trademarks below:

