Since making her return to WWE TV for a second run, Eva Marie has been paired with Doudrop while she continues to wrestle.

The WWE star spoke about this during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions.

“Doudrop is a savage, she’s phenomenal. Don’t get it twisted, I handpicked her from NXT UK because she is ‘that bomb.’ Even though we have an altercation a little here and there, sometimes you have to show some tough love,” Eva said, discussing the in-character slap she delivered on WWE Raw. “She’s incredible and I love working with her. Not only an incredible athlete, but some people…I’m really fortunate because when we first met, we exchanged messages prior to meeting in person and we just hit it off. We knew we were going to be working together, we just didn’t know what it was going to look like quite yet. Once we started to communicate and exchange messages, we just meshed extremely well.”

Marie followed up by talking about how it was pitched.

“It was basically pretty simple. You know how WWE is, you think storylines are going to go a certain way or certain pitches and it completely transforms and goes a whole other direction. The gist of it all was that I would have a protege and we would take over the locker room and the division, which we’re slowly but surely doing.”

