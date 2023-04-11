Eva Marie isn’t ruling out another return to WWE.

The fiery red-head spoke with WrestleZone about this very topic, where she opened up about her latest release from the company back in November in 2021. Marie states that the door to return to WWE is always open for her, later claiming that she remains in talks with top management to this day.

Uhm, of course. That door is always open, I mean we’re in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I’m definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that’s for sure.

Marie only wrestled about three matches during her 2021 run and was paired the entire time with Doudrop, now known as Piper Niven. She teased a return back in the fall of 2022 but that never panned out. You can check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)