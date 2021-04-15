Former WWE superstar Eva Marie recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about a variety of topics, including her pro-wrestling career with WWE, and how she owes her career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H. Highlights can be found below.

Talks her original WWE deal:

“I felt like, if I can get this [WWE contract], then this would be my dream job. Because it allows me to go into that competitive, athletic world, as well as build upon this character, and persona, and who I want to be.”

Says she owes her career to Vince, Stephanie, and Triple H:

“I love WWE so much. I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through.”