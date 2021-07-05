Eva Marie has indicated that she will be back in action on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Eva returned back on June 14 with Doudrop, the former Piper Niven, as her new protégé. Eva was set to face Naomi that night, but Doudrop filled in for her and got the win. Eva then took credit for the win, and the tension between she and Doudrop began there. They teamed up the following week for a Money In the Bank qualifier loss to Asuka and Naomi, but got the win back last week. Eva has continued to take credit for their wins, and belittling Doudrop along the way.

In an update, Eva took to Twitter this morning and hyped her so-called undefeated streak and tonight’s RAW.

“Who is ready to see The Face of Monday Night Raw continue her undefeated winning streak tonight !? @wwe @wweonfox @usanetwork #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw #EvaMarie #WWE,” she wrote.

On a related note, Doudrop is no longer on Twitter at @viperpiperniven as she can now be found at @DoudropWWE. She has not commented on the recent issues with Eva, but she did make a tweet this past weekend about “making a splash” on the red brand, which you can see below.

