Eva Marie is interested in working with Brock Lesnar.

Ash Rose recently interviewed Eva for a future issue of WWE Kids Magazine in the UK, and asked her who she would bring into her Eva-Lution stable.

“If I could bring anyone into my Eva-lution, why not Brock Lesnar?,” she said.

Eva commented on a tweet with the quote and simply responded with, “[smiling face with horns emoji x 3]”

Eva currently has Doudrop in her Eva-lution stable, but tension between the two continued during last night’s RAW after Eva blamed their Alexa Bliss issues on Doudrop, then slapped her in the face twice.

Eva will face Alexa Bliss at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

