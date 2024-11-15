Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, has signed with WWE NXT.
Pwinsider is reporting that Elijah has a football background and took part in a SummerSlam 2024 weekend WWE tryout back in August.
Additionally, the following names have also signed with the WWE NXT brand:
* Karyn Best – Track and Field athlete – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Camden Gagnon – Former defensive lineman – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Bayley Humphrey – Gymnast – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Darci Khan – Track and Field athlete – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Chase Kline – A former football linebacker – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Kyle Klink – A former football linebacker – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Sirena Linton – a former WWE NIL signing, who was an NCAA All-American Gymnast for Arkansas & Arizona.
* Hayley Montoya – Played Women’s Volleyball for the University of Buffalo.
* Atrilleon Williams – Played football for University of Syracuse – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.
* Lance Anoa’i – former MLW Tag Team Champion Lance Anoa’i, the son of Samu.
