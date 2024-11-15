Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, has signed with WWE NXT.

Pwinsider is reporting that Elijah has a football background and took part in a SummerSlam 2024 weekend WWE tryout back in August.

Additionally, the following names have also signed with the WWE NXT brand:

* Karyn Best – Track and Field athlete – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Camden Gagnon – Former defensive lineman – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Bayley Humphrey – Gymnast – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Darci Khan – Track and Field athlete – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Chase Kline – A former football linebacker – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Kyle Klink – A former football linebacker – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Sirena Linton – a former WWE NIL signing, who was an NCAA All-American Gymnast for Arkansas & Arizona.

* Hayley Montoya – Played Women’s Volleyball for the University of Buffalo.

* Atrilleon Williams – Played football for University of Syracuse – was at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam tryouts.

* Lance Anoa’i – former MLW Tag Team Champion Lance Anoa’i, the son of Samu.

