Asuka’s future with WWE appears to be very much up in the air following an emotional farewell-like moment after WWE Backlash 2026.

As previously reported, the WWE legend competed against IYO SKY at the Backlash premium live event in what may end up being her final match for the foreseeable future.

After the bout, Asuka embraced SKY and waved to the crowd before exiting the ring, leading many fans to immediately speculate that the moment carried deeper meaning.

Those rumors only intensified after RAW went off the air.

Backstage footage and reports from the show described an emotional interaction between Asuka and SKY that many within WWE reportedly viewed as a possible goodbye.

During the exchange, Asuka told SKY that she was happy she could “fill her spot,” a comment that quickly made the rounds online and fueled additional discussion regarding her status.

Another update on the situation has now surfaced.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE sources described Asuka’s current situation as a “semi-retirement,” with the report noting that the decision is tied to “family-related business” back home in Japan.

The report also stated that Asuka is expected to return to Japan and will be “out indefinitely” while dealing with personal matters.

At this point, there is reportedly no timetable for a return and no clarity regarding what her role would look like if and when she eventually comes back.

While nobody backstage outright referred to the situation as a retirement or formal goodbye, the belief internally was that the segment certainly felt like a farewell.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced Asuka’s retirement, release, or permanent departure from the company.

There is also said to be no definitive word on whether she could eventually return in a reduced schedule or resume working full-time again down the line.