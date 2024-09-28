The first two episodes of WWE NXT are bringing many changes with it.
In addition to the new look, feel and logo for WWE NXT on CW, some other changes are scheduled as well.
Both the WWE NXT series page and the YouTube TV app are listing NXT on CW as having a TV-14 rating.
Up until now, the WWE NXT on USA Network show has been rated TV-PG.
The following two episodes of WWE NXT, the first two on the CW, are listed with the TV-14 rating. As you can see here, the show is listed as TV-PG in past episodes on the USA Network.
