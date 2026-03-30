Several interesting names are at Madison Square Garden for WWE Raw tonight in NYC.

In addition to Nikkita Lyons, Cody Rhodes, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Armando Alejandro Estrada is in NYC ahead of tonight’s Raw and will be in attendance at the event.

Estrada is under a WWE Legends deal and is known for his run as the manager of the late Umaga, but is not expected to appear on the show.

Also at the show is IShowSpeed and as seen in the video below, a masked man was escorted into the building fully covered up.

Let the speculation begin!

Tonight’s WWE Raw at MSG in NYC is a stacked show, with Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the women’s tag-team titles, The Usos vs. The Vision in a NYC Street Fight for the men’s tag-team titles, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental title, as well as appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.