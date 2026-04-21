More troubling stories continue to surface regarding fan behavior and security issues during WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

In the aftermath of the event, a major talking point has been the lack of effective security at the MGM Grand hotel, where WWE talent were staying. Several incidents involving wrestlers and overzealous fans have now come to light.

One widely discussed situation involved CM Punk, who reportedly got into an altercation with a fan that had followed AJ Lee and Bayley while attempting to film them.

Meanwhile, Booker T described the fan environment as the worst he has ever experienced, even claiming that someone filmed him inside a bathroom.

Now, Sean Waltman has shared his own experience, and it echoes many of the same concerns.

Taking to social media, Waltman revealed that he too was followed into a bathroom, in addition to being physically confronted during the weekend.

“That guy & all the rest like him can get f***ed,” Waltman tweeted about the fan from the Punk incident. “It was insane how these people were. I got physically assaulted & camera shoved in my face, stalked in the bathroom, & more.”

That says a lot.

In a follow-up tweet, Waltman clarified that he doesn’t have an issue with fans taking photos or videos in public settings, but drew a firm line when it comes to personal space being violated.

He also noted a stark contrast in fan behavior at WrestleCon, which took place at a different venue in Las Vegas.

According to Waltman, the environment at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, where WrestleCon was held, was much more positive, with fans being “totally respectful.”

The underlying issue appears to be the lack of sufficient security presence at the MGM Grand, particularly in high-traffic areas like the lobby where talent frequently interacted with the public.

That guy & all the rest like him can get fucked. It was insane how these people were. I got physically assaulted & camera shoved in my face, stalked in the bathroom, & more. https://t.co/tq7rtC2wlX — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 21, 2026

I dont have a problem w people taking pictures or recording in public. It's when you invade someone's space, stick cameras in peoples faces, I have a problem with that. https://t.co/70tDFhpbNh — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 21, 2026