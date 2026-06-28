Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are once again TNA Tag Team Champions.

The iconic duo captured the titles at Slammiversary in a four-way ladder match that also featured reigning champions The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers), The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch), and The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch).

The finish was pure chaos.

Dutch and Bronson were tipped off a ladder inside the ring and crashed through four tables, Myers was taken out with a poison flower, and Jeff sealed the deal by diving off a ladder with a Swanton onto The Great Hands through another ladder below.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.