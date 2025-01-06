– WWE had Superstars at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. around 8-9 AM Pacific this morning for Raw preparations. This is obviously way earlier than usual for a TV taping for the company.

– Netflix.com has a new feature that includes WWE Superstar bios to promote tonight’s Raw on Netflix premiere.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart will be attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere tonight. He, along with Hulk Hogan, is already in the area for the show this evening. Nick Hogan is also going to be attending the show.

– “Big” Bronson Reed announced he will be live-tweeting during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode this evening. “Tonight, I’ll be watching along with all of you on Netflix as WWE Raw takes center stage globally,” Reed wrote via X. “I’ll be live tweeting my reactions. Make sure you’re following along!”

– The official Netflix account on TikTok shared the following post ahead of tonight’s Raw on Netflix debut.

– Pat McAfee returns to his role on color-commentary at the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show tonight. Ahead of the episode, the former NFL player is hosting his Pat McAfee Show program from the site of the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.