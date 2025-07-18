A new report has surfaced with details on several matches that were, at one time, planned for WWE SummerSlam 2025. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the card for the August 2nd and 3rd event originally included some high-profile bouts — though at least one has since been changed.

At one point, the main event for night two was set to feature John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, with discussions around a possible stipulation still ongoing at the time. Another major match planned was GUNTHER vs. CM Punk for night one, which was reportedly going to conclude with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Several other matches were also on the table, though their placement across the two-night event had yet to be finalized. Some of those matches include:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

* Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World’s Championship

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship (set at one point to be a cage match)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

* A TLC match with Smackdown tag teams including The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Wyatts, #DIY, Fraxiom and Angel & Berto

Thus far, the announced matches out of that list are the Women’s World Championship Match, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, GUNTHER vs. CM Punk, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill. Also announced is Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul and Becky Lynch taking on Lyra Valkyria instead of Bayley.

Goldberg competed in what appears to be his final match at last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and later shared his frustration with how it played out. He expressed disappointment that his retirement speech was cut from the broadcast and that he was unhappy with the overall buildup to the match.

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray suggested that AEW should step in and offer Goldberg a deal — one that would allow him to have the kind of farewell he believes he deserves, similar to the grand sendoff Sting received. He said,

“I see this as an opportunity for AEW. If I’m AEW, I’m opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg…Let’s do it the right way. Let’s give you the send-off that you deserve, and I’d have Sting invite him there. If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, ‘Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we’ll give you the send-off that you deserve.’ Personally, I think it would work ’cause Sting is the guy to do it.”

Tommy Dreamer added, “I do think business wise, it would get interest in the wrestling community, but I think AEW fans would hate Bill Goldberg being there. If you’re just trying to do it like WCW used to do it, like, shock value or you know, hey, he’s going to save this, that’s one thing. The other part: you and I both know there’s certain things that when you talk about them they’re going to trigger emotions where you have your own personal feelings, but also your own knowledge to the subject, and where it’s, ‘Man, these motherf***ers are doing this again,’ no matter what, and it’s hard to let it go…I do think some of that resonates.“