WWE Superstars will be wearing a special patch on their ring attire on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this weekend in “Sin City.”

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE and Topps have announced that all talent working matches at the two-night premium live event on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. will be wearing a special WrestleMania Patch.

Additionally, all Superstars who make their first main-roster appearance on WWE Raw and/or WWE SmackDown going forward will also wear a different special debut patch on their ring attire or boots.

Topps and WWE announced the following:

“All Superstars scheduled for a match at WrestleMania on April 19-20 will wear the WrestleMania Patch (with many wearing it on their boots). And starting at RAW on April 21, ALL Superstars making their first main-roster appearance will be wearing a Main Roster Debut Patch (a program that will continue for any main roster debut in any future RAW or Smackdown). All patches will be removed from the Superstar after the match and then inserted into a one-of-one trading card, with the Superstar later adding their autograph. There will also be custom authentication on the card — a COA/Fanatics Authentics hologram – as well as day, date and name of the event. Sets including WrestleMania Patch and Main Roster Debut Patch cards will hit hobby shops later this year. Debut patch programs from Topps started in March 2023 with MLB, extending to MLS in 2024.”

BREAKING: For WrestleMania 41, all superstars will be wearing a WrestleMania Patch on their gear. After the event, each patch will be placed into a 1/1 trading card. These 1/1 cards will then be inserted into random packs of an upcoming trading card set for lucky fans to find. pic.twitter.com/OrcKa3VHdO — Topps (@Topps) April 15, 2025