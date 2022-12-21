AEW star Evil Uno recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Dark Order member clarifying the company status of Stu Grayson, and gave his thoughts on Colt Cabana making his AEW return. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Stu Grayson’s terms with AEW:

Stu’s on good terms with AEW. He’s on good terms with myself; we still will occasionally tag team on the independents. But right now, he’s taking personal matters into his own hands back home. He’s taking more time at The Keep, where we teach wrestling. We still live in Canada. So we still have a supplementary life to take care of, and he wanted to commit more time to that.

On Colt Cabana making his AEW return:

I missed that week when he was there. So, it was a surprise to me. I was very happy to see it on my television as well though. Big Colt Cabana fan, obviously. I hope we get to see him more. His role in Dark Order is still kind of in question. Another one who I think is taking time for himself, but I’m sure, and I hope in the future we’ll see more of Colt Cabana as well.

