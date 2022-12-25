AEW star and Dark Order member Evil Uno recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about his history streaming on the popular app Twitch, and how creating that kind of content helped land him a job with AEW Games. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his history streaming on Twitch:

So I actually did Twitch streaming over a decade ago. I used to review independent gaming in general. I would review two or three games a week. I’ve written some pieces for certain websites and stuff. When the pandemic hit, truthfully I didn’t know if I was gonna have a job anymore. We didn’t know what the world is like. I still live in Canada and so I was a prisoner of my own home for several months. I was starting to get stir crazy and I thought, ‘You know what? This is a way for me to engage my audience because I’m not capable of doing it on television. I’ll go back to doing what I used to do.’ I love Twitch streaming. I’m a big gamer. That’s why I got my AEW Games role in Twitch and content creation in the last decade.

How Twitch is dying down but it helped get him a job with AEW Games: