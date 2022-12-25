Evil Uno is very excited about AEW traveling to more Canadian cities in the future.

The Dark Order member spoke with Fightful about the promotion’s future plans in the Great White North, which Uno hopes includes Montreal, Winnipeg, and a return to Toronto. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks it would be very surprising if AEW didn’t go to Winnipeg:

Winnipeg, I think is a guarantee. If we don’t Winnipeg, I’d be very, very surprised. I mean, Kenny’s from there. Don Callis is from there. Then, finally, if I could have a personal stake, I would love if they went to the nation’s capitol, Ottawa. That’s where I live and am from. But truthfully, it’s a large city but it’s not as crazy and enamored by wrestling as the other cities are.

Other Canadian cities that AEW should go to: