AEW star Evil Uno recently appeared on Cultaholic’s Straight To Hell series to discuss the Dark Order’s debut into the promotion at Double or Nothing 2019, a moment that Uno reveals was met with lots of backlash. Hear his full story on the subject below.

Says he received many death threats and messages that he should be fired right when AEW started:

It’s honestly been fantastic to just skip to the end part. Obviously nowadays it feels great to know what organically, the two guys [Uno & Stu Grayson] that people met with silence and ‘who are you?’ and many death threats and many messages saying I should be fired from the company. Those first few months were very mentally draining, and it’s great to find out like now, two years into it, people have gotten to know who we are. Obviously our characters have changed dramatically in the last two years and that’s helped as well, but just people have been a lot more receptive. The early days were tough. I also kind of enjoyed it in a sense. I really liked being on the other side of the coin and being one of those polarizing figures that people really hated but at the same time, you don’t see a whole lot of what I look like in professional wrestling and also what we were doing. So it’s been neat. It’s been great that my venture in AEW as of yet has been seeing the low points and seeing the high points of both sides of the medal and I just hope that I get further and further cool experiences. Hopefully not as negative as the first few but, I invite the future adventures that we will get.

How the negativity weighed on him:

It’s that and I also just think it was — AEW was at a weird time where, it’s always Pepsi or Coke. It’s always XBOX or PlayStation, right? So you always, if you don’t like one, you hate the other and you have to hate the entirety of the other and somehow, hating the other also involves threatening, all kinds of violence. So I think none of it was actually — I didn’t get letters to my house. No one knocked at my door. It was more of the negativity of all of it, but there were definitely some, ‘I hope he dies’ or, ‘I hope,’ blah, blah, blah. There were some of those and I invite you if you’re out there and you post that kind of stuff, no one deserves that stuff. You don’t know what people are going through, please don’t single out others. But yeah, it’s changed dramatically. I don’t get those anymore, thank you. But yeah, those early times were pretty tough.

