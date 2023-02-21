Evil Uno is ready to go to dark places for his showdown with Jon Moxley on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The Dark Order member confronted the Purveyor of Violence on last week’s program in defense of Adam Page, even though the Millenial Cowboy didn’t want his old friend to get involved. AEW later confirmed that Uno and Moxley would be facing off in singles action ahead of Page and Mox’s Texas Deathmatch at Revolution.

Uno took to Twitter to hype up the match against the former three-time AEW World Champion. He writes, “He’s going to have to fucking kill Evil Uno if he wants that win.”

Moxley’s longtime friend/rival, Eddie Kingston, responded to Uno’s threat. He writes, “Man please ugh.”

Check out the exchange below.