Evil Uno is very excited for fans to get their hands on the soon-to-be-released video game, AEW: Fight Forever.

The Dark Order member spoke about the game during a recent interview with Fightful, where he teased multiple new game modes, discusses the huge roster of talent that players can use, and dives deep in on the General Manager mode, one he wishes more wrestling games would include. Highlights can be found below.

Says the Fight Forever roster is huge and more game modes will be added over time:

What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster. Of course, it hasn’t been said, but I’m sure we want to release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It’s called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time.”

Discusses the GM Mode and how most wrestling video games usually skip out on that:

They’ll have years where GM Mode’s there. Some years it’s not. So, yeah. I’m always of the mind that if a game can evolve over time, like—okay, I’m going to drop some gaming stuff here. Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky, games that initially were good, but now two years later are fantastic because they have so much crazy content.