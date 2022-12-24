Evil Uno is not certain of the future of the Dark Order.

The AEW star recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about this very subject, where he added that the multiple departures from the group, as well other talents being released, played into a very poor 2022. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

How his 2022 was:

Not great. I mentioned how it was a roller coaster of a year. I’ve achieved some of my career highs, but I’ve also hit some of my personal lows this year. Dark Order started the year, and I feel like we were truly a force to be reckoned with, all of us, every single member. Then slowly, it kind of unraveled. Stu decided to take a leave, Colt Cabana decided to take a leave and focus more on Ring of Honor, Alan Angels decided not to renew his contract and now is in a yellow/wearing cult in IMPACT, which is really weird. Anna Jay decided she was gonna hang out with her other friend and just kind of literally left our group two weeks after I announced to everyone that Dark Order was for her. So all of that are things that I could accept. They’re things out of my control. Then Preston Vance kind of took it a steep much further than I had thought any of my friends were capable of and has joined LFI.

Feels like the Dark Order’s future is grim:

Honestly, I would love to tell you what the future of Dark Order is, but I am in this weird situation now where both myself, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver don’t know what is the future of Dark Order,” he said. “We were a very large group at one time, and now we are a small group of us three and Brodie Lee Jr. I don’t think this is the end of Dark Order, but I feel like something has to change for us to move forward in the future. I would love to reveal what that is here, but to be truthful with you, I don’t know what that is. I’m still reeling from what Preston Vance did, and I’m still unsure what effects it’s going to have on us as a group and what it’s going to have on the future. But it won’t be the last you see of us three, and it won’t be the last you see of little Brodie Jr. I just don’t know what shape it’s going to be in the future.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)