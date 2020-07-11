EVIL Wins NJPW’s New Japan Cup, Joins The Bullet Club

EVIl is your New Japan Cup winner.

The former IWGP NEVER Openweight champion defeated top company superstar Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the annual tournament earlier today, which kick-started NJPW’s return to action following a shutdown of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the bout, IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito came down to have a face-to-face with his fellow Ingobernable brother ahead of their title match at Dominion. EVIL would then turn on Naito, and join forces with the evil Bullet Club faction. They joined him in the ring shortly after to beat Naito down.

