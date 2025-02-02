‘WWE EVOLVE’ is coming to the Tubi streaming service on March 5. The show will feature wrestlers attempting to make it to NXT, RAW and SmackDown. The show will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights at 8:00 PM EST.

Gabe Sapolsky previously owned the EVOLVE promotion, and he’ll be working on this new series as well.

The first taping is scheduled for February 7, 2025.

Joe Hendry made an appearance during the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match, entering at #15.

This marked his first appearance in a Royal Rumble match and on the main roster.

Streamer IShowSpeed entered the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

As Akira Tozawa entered at #8, he was attacked by Carmelo Hayes who had just been eliminated.

Speed actually scored an elimination, getting some credit for eliminating Otis alongside Bron Breakker.

Breakker would go on to spear Speed and then press slammed him over the top rope. While Otis initially caught Speed, he then tossed him overhead onto the announce table where his feet hit the floor.

AJ Styles made his return to WWE at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, entering the men’s Royal Rumble match at #21.