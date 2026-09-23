“Macho Man” Randy Savage’s iconic “cream of the crop” promo is getting the sneaker treatment.

Ewing Athletics has announced a new Randy Savage-inspired version of its FOCUS sneaker as part of the company’s Legends Of The Ring collection. The design pays tribute to Savage’s famous 1987 “cream of the crop” promo, as well as the colorful look associated with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The company announced that the sneakers will be released on September 25.

“Introducing the Macho Man Randy Savage x Ewing FOCUS ‘Cream of the Crop’ — Our HOBBY SERIES continues as we debut a second collaboration from our Legends Of The Ring collection immortalizing the 1987 moment where the Champ put pro wrestlers on notice as the cream always rises to the top!”

The sneakers feature a multi-color leather upper inspired by Savage’s bandana, along with removable Velcro sunglasses attached to the strap. Savage’s “Macho Man” nickname is also featured on the heels.

“Sneakers feature a multi-color leather upper inspired by Macho Man’s bandana along with removable velcro Sunglasses attached to the strap finishing with the World Champ’s nickname on the heels,” they continued. “Sizes 5 – 16 Men’s will be available to purchase exclusively at EwingAthletics.com on September 25, 2026 9AM EST.”

The sunglasses are more than just part of the shoe design, as they can also be removed and used elsewhere.

“Fun fact: The Sunglasses double as a removable Velcro patch, so you can rep the Macho Man while wearing it on a backpack or jacket!”

The Randy Savage x Ewing FOCUS “Cream of the Crop” sneakers will be available beginning September 25 at 9 AM ET.