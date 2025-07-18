A former AEW World Champion is set to take a break from in-ring competition following All In: Texas 2025.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kenny Omega will be stepping away from AEW after his loss to Kazuchika Okada at this past weekend’s event. The exact reason for his hiatus—and whether it will be an extended absence or a sporadic one — has not been confirmed.

Omega made his return to AEW earlier this year in January after a long recovery from diverticulitis. He now joins a growing list of top stars currently off AEW TV, including Samoa Joe, Will Ospreay, and Adam Cole.