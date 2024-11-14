Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has reportedly signed a deal with WWE.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the NFL alumnus was shown in the background of a segment featuring Ashante Thee Adonis and Dion Lennox. Williams signed a deal with WWE at some point over the summer.

Trill made his first on air appearance last night on @WWENXT 📈📺 https://t.co/xYTvVLpysL pic.twitter.com/VVZcb4IPyZ — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 13, 2024

The Hardy Boyz have been announced as the first guests for the “WrestleCon Indianapolis” convention that will be taking place over Royal Rumble 2025 weekend.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“First guest announcements for Indianapolis! Join us Jan 31st and Feb 1st at the Marriott Downtown connected to the Convention Center/Lucas Oil Stadium. General admission entry is free.”

First guest announcements for Indianapolis! Join us Jan 31st and Feb 1st at the Marriott Downtown connected to the Convention Center/Lucas Oil Stadium. General admission entry is free. pic.twitter.com/AQhpimHrKf — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) November 13, 2024

And finally, former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long wants to see Bobby Lashley face off against MJF in AEW.

While speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda’s “WrestleBinge” podcast, Long expressed his desire to see Lashley and MJF come face-to-face. He said,

“What’s the guy that cuts the good promos? MJF. That’s who I’d like to see him with. The reason why I’d like to see that is because Bobby Lashley, he’s a good talker, but not the best talker.”

He added, “MJF is outstanding and MJF could cut some hell of a promos and make this thing work with him and Bobby. I’d like to see that. MJF is believable.”