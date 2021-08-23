Former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today to promote his next fighter.
However, Overeem ended up going on a wild rant about pro wrestling and how it’s lame.
“The thing is with that whole wrestling thing, I watched it when I was 8, 9, 10 years old. Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, huge fan of those guys. Honky Tonk Man. Great, funny. Andre The Giant. I stopped watching after that, so I’m not watching since [1992, 1993, 1994]. And just recently, I started looking again on YouTube, and oh my God, this stuff is lame. It’s just lame what these guys are doing. It’s fake. It’s lame. It’s stupid. It’s gay. It doesn’t make any sense.”
It’s lame,” he said. “It’s not even a sport. It’s just lame. It’s bad acting. It’s just lame. Sorry for all the fans of WWE, but I’m just being honest. I’m just giving my opinion. Free country, right? I think it’s lame, and because I hadn’t seen it for 20 years. I never watched Brock fight. I never watched CM Punk fight. I knew they were from WWE.”
Overeem continued to talk about Punk, who lost both of his UFC fights to Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson.
“Listen, why did nobody warn CM Punk what he was getting into? Of course, he can’t fight in the UFC,” Overeem said. “You should have been more honest. You should have warned that guy of what he was getting himself into.
“That man got mentally destroyed in the octagon. And if you look at his WWE stuff…I never watched his WWE stuff, but if you look at it, you can already predict it beforehand — this man is going to have a bad, bad experience in the UFC. He’s going to win, and he’s going to get somebody tougher, or he’s going to lose, and he’s not going to lose once — it’s always two or three times, and he could get hurt. That’s the even worse thing. He could have gotten really hurt.”