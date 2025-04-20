During a recent interview with AJ Styles for ESPN, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen praised the work of Vince McMahon during his time in WWE. He said,

“I was just going back and forth on heels, and I was just wondering, like a guy, that side of the apron what they think. I’ll tell you another great heel, though, was Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon, man, you could hate that guy. He came out and did this walk and talked about he had money. Like, that is just going to annoy people.”

Saturday night’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event ended with a jaw-dropping twist as Paul Heyman shockingly turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, aligning himself with Seth Rollins — who closed out the night as the victorious one.

Following the event, Cathy Kelley delivered a post-show update on Roman Reigns. She shared that “now is not the time” for an interview, revealing that Reigns exited the gorilla position alone.

During a recent interview with “The Wrestling Classic,” Stephanie Vaquer named Rhea Ripley as her dream WrestleMania opponent.

Ripley is set to open Night Two of WrestleMania 41 against WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Vaquer said, “Rhea Ripley. There are many amazing wrestlers, but Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania, because she has many experiences in WrestleMania.”

Vaquer retained the NXT Women’s Championship on Saturday at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

Rey Fenix made his WrestleMania debut against El Grande Americano during Saturday’s WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event and expressed hopes for more dream matches in his WWE career.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Fenix named three WWE Superstars he would like to face in those dream matches. He said,

“I can say three matches I want to happen in WWE first, I want to face my brother [Penta], right? I want to face my brother. Second, of course, Rey Mysterio, and my third one, I’m gonna say Randy Orton.”