Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke with SportsKeeda about various topics, including his belief that WWE star Chad Gable would excel in MMA if he decided to pursue it.

Riddle, who has a background in MMA, praised Gable’s wrestling skills and athleticism, suggesting that Gable would dominate in mixed martial arts. He said,

“I think somebody I think that would be really good, especially if he worked out in jiu-jitsu, would be somebody like Chad Gable. I think Chad Gable could probably transition to mixed martial arts and dominate just with his. He was an Olympic wrestler. High-level wrestler. He gets a couple of guys, a couple of strikers. He will smash them and wipe the mat with them. So I think him.”

WWE has launched a new “Captain Collection” merchandise line for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, also known as “The American Nightmare.”

The collection features three t-shirts, a windbreaker, a weight belt, and a hat, all available for purchase on WWEShop.com.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, where he discussed several topics, including potential allies for Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Henry suggested that Rhodes could rely on his family, particularly his brother Dustin Rhodes, and possibly others from the Rhodes family, to aid him in his journey at the event. He said,

“Who’s the one that actually went at The Rock? Who can come to Cody’s rescue? Cody, he’s pissed off a lot of people that helped him. You start with Sami Zayn, then you get to Kevin Owens, then you get to Roman [Reigns]. He chose Roman Reigns to help him [at WWE Bad Blood] over Kevin Owens, which didn’t go over well. And Roman is wanting separation from everybody. Who’s there for Cody? [CM] Punk could be there.”