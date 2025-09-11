— Nikki Bella has officially returned to WWE’s active RAW roster after her recent string of matches, which included competing in the battle royal at WWE Evolution 2 and a singles clash with Asuka.

Nikki Bella has been added to the current superstars section of WWE’s website and is listed as a member of the RAW roster. pic.twitter.com/8U7sHVUbEz — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 10, 2025

— On the latest episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Logan Paul reflected on his much-praised showdown with John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris last month.

Paul credited Cena as “a mastermind of the craft” and spoke about the physical and mental toll that top-level wrestling demands. He added that the match has left him “more motivated than ever” to continue proving himself inside the WWE ring.

On the reactions to his match with John Cena: “People are saying it was his best match ever, people are saying it was the best match of his retirement tour.”

On how he felt during the match: “I didn’t win, so no. It was really long, I think it was 25 minutes. About halfway through the match, I felt very viscerally two things. One, holy ****, John Cena is so ****ing good. He is that good. There will be people who hear that who know wrestling and people who hear that who don’t know wrestling. The people who don’t know wrestling will go, ‘Well, how can he be that good, don’t you know what’s going to happen?’ If you don’t know the business, that’s a fair assessment. If you know the business and you know all the intricacies that go into this craft, the viewer will never truly understand just how difficult this sport is and I’m in there in the ring with literally the greatest of all time. I’m not only working, but admiring and also like learning.”

On how he felt like he was learning from Cena: “It felt like I was kind of at school and as an absorber of knowledge and someone who wants to be the best, I’m trying to just take in as much information and knowledge as I can while I’m in the ring with the greatest of all time in what will be my last match with him on his retirement tour. He’s not coming back, that was my last match with John Cena. I said this in my tweet, John Cena wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints. Sorry to all the Picasso stans out there, but he is so good at what he does. Working with him was such a privilege and I leveled up. I climbed a couple rungs of the ladder that night, but also even just my ability to now look back at the work that we made and assess.”

— During a recent interview with “Instinct Culture,” Konnan revealed that WWE President Nick Khan delivered a warmly received address to the AAA roster at TripleMania XXXIII.

Khan emphasized that WWE’s partnership with AAA is intended to expand Lucha Libre’s reach to broader audiences, not to alter the company’s identity. Konnan said,

“They’re promoting it and going to the shows. At TripleMania, at the very beginning, who went into the ring? Hunter [Triple H] and Shawn (Michaels). The place went nuts. They traveled there. Nick Khan gave a speech in the locker room. Everybody was pumped up. He was motivating everybody. Hunter motivated everybody. To see them there shows them that they care. They could’ve been somewhere else. Plus, the fact that they’re trying to get us a TV deal. You’ll be able to watch us on TV, not YouTube. The way they want to promote us worldwide, not just in Mexico and the United States. Worldwide. They understand this is something that can get traction worldwide. We’re just starting.”

WWE and AAA will present their next joint event, Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, on Friday in Las Vegas.

— Pwinsider is reporting that former WCW wrestler Joe Gomez is currently hospitalized in his home state of Florida. Gomez is battling a serious illness, though specific details have not been released.

Best known for his 1990s tenure in WCW, Gomez first appeared as Alan Iron Eagle from 1990 to 1991 before returning in 1996 under his real name. During his time with the promotion, he competed against top stars, including The Four Horsemen and The Dungeon of Doom, and took part in the 1996 World War 3 battle royal.

After leaving WCW, Gomez continued wrestling on Florida’s independent circuit until 2006.

— WWE 2K25 will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue starting September 16.

Originally released in March, the game has earned positive reviews and is available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

— During a recent interview with Metro, The Authors of Pain opened up about nearly leaving WWE following their 2018 main roster call-up and the departure of their manager, Paul Ellering.

Rezar revealed that the team had seriously contemplated submitting their resignations at that time.

On nearly quitting over the matter: “That was the day that we were deciding to stop with WWE. We were just called up, and the first day at the main roster, they were telling us, ‘You have to leave Paul Ellering. Me and my tag team partner Akam, Sonny, he said, ‘Yo, let’s just give our resignation letter and just leave,’ but Paul told us, ‘Try it out. I’ve helped you guys to get there, so much hard work, we can always get the back back together later.’”

On why he thinks Ellering was pulled away from them: “[Vince McMahon] didn’t like older people than him or people his age on the show. He wanted to be the only elderly person who would be in the spotlight at the time.”