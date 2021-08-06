Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz (fka Drake Younger) is running for the Florida House of Representatives.

Wuertz, running as a Republican, announced his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 30 this week. Wuertz is running in the 2022 mid-term elections. Election Day is on November 8, 2022.

Florida’s District 30 is currently represented by Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil, who defeated Republican Bob Cortes in the 2020 General Election by 6%. The district includes Orange County and Seminole County, and cities such as Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, and others. The WWE Performance Center is located in Orlando, while Full Sail University is in Winter Park.

Wuertz took to Instagram this week and issued the following statement to announce his candidacy:

I’m happy to announce my candidacy for Florida State Representative in District 30. The land we love has changed in recent years. We’ve seen our liberties and rights be stripped away at the quake of others fears. We’ve been told that it’s selfish to defend our God-given Rights. We’ve seen leaders become sheep, and men become lions. We’ve seen Florida rise to lead a Nation. Our way of life that we hold so dearly is now at risk of being overtaken by the Marxist left. As a Christian, a family man, and a community leader I’m answering the call to rise up and defend our great state while representing the hard working constituents of District 30. God has put us here for such a time as this As a MAGA Republican and a bold conservative I’ll be the warrior our state needs to push back against the radical left. Together we’ll fight to prevent medical tyranny, expand school choice, protect our 2nd Amendment rights, and ensure election integrity. However the most vulnerable in our state are the 74,000+ baby Floridians that are being murdered every year in the barbaric act of abortion.

As the first Abolitionist candidate in Florida, I will file legislation to Abolish (not regulate) the murder of preborn children and make Florida the first abortion-free state in our Nation. To support our campaign, donate, and find out more about our platform, please visit www.votedrake.com Keep Florida Great! #votedrake #uncanceled #abolishabortion #maga #keepfloridagreat #schoolchoice #conservative #2022 #patriotsrise

Wuertz made his pro wrestling debut back in 2001 and worked for several promotions before signing with WWE, including CZW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, IWA Mid-South, and CHIKARA, among others. He held several heavyweight and tag team titles across the indies and was also a top Deathmatch star. In just CZW he was a Triple Crown Champion and a 2016 Hall of Famer, and won the Tournament of Death VI. Drake wrestled several top talents in his career, including Adam Cole, Timothy Thatcher, Tommaso Ciampa, Sami Callihan, Kyle O’Reilly, Sonjay Dutt, Brian Cage and Rocky Romero, among others. The former NXT head referee was trained by Chris Hero, Ian Rotten, American Kickboxer and Low Ki.

Wuertz signed with WWE to work as a referee in March 2014, after working a WWE Performance Center tryout in December 2013. He finished up on the indies in April 2014, and then worked with WWE until being released on May 19 of this year, along with other budget cuts fro NXT. Drake made his return to the ring on the indies shortly after his WWE departure. He also recently announced his “Uncanceled” podcast.

Stay tuned for more. You can find Wuertz’s campaign website at votedrake.com. Below is his full Instagram post, along with a few more related posts he’s made since announcing the campaign:

