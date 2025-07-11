Kevin Von Erich is now officially part of All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of “The Claw podcast,” Marshall and Ross Von Erich confirmed that their father has signed with AEW. Marshall Von Erich said,

“My dad is officially AEW. He’s on the team now. We were surprised, too. He told us, ‘Yeah man, I’m on the team now.’”

Ross added, “It’s kind of like a legends deal, which is awesome. AEW is doing some really cool stuff with guys like him.”

Marshall went on to praise AEW for giving opportunities to legends who may not have had lengthy WWE runs. He said,

“It’s great that AEW has a place for guys who still have so much to offer. Even if they didn’t have full WWE careers, they’ve got tools that can help the younger generation. When our dad’s in the locker room, he’s always in deep conversation with someone, and you can see the impact he has. We were blown away by how many current wrestlers respect him.”

He continued, “Will Ospreay saw us in passing and told us how much he loves our family and how much our story meant to him. MJF watches World Class Championship Wrestling all the time. It’s amazing how many people know the legacy.”

Marshall and Ross Von Erich, who are currently ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Dustin Rhodes, have been part of AEW/ROH programming since 2023.

Fightful Select is reporting that the majority of the AEW roster has already arrived in Texas ahead of this weekend’s All In: Texas event.

Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Ricochet are among the stars spotted in Dallas, though none appeared on AEW Collision.

Juice Robinson is also in town, marking his first appearance after a seven-month injury layoff. Now sporting a clean-shaven look, Juice typically attends AEW pay-per-views to support his wife, Toni Storm.

However, several talents not scheduled for the event were not brought in, signaling this isn’t a WrestleMania-style weekend where nearly the entire roster is present.

Ricochet isn’t holding back when it comes to WWE’s strategy of scheduling events against AEW.

AEW is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the year with All In: Texas set for Saturday, July 12th at Globe Life Field. Meanwhile, WWE is stacking the same weekend with NXT Great American Bash on Saturday afternoon, Saturday Night’s Main Event that night, and WWE Evolution on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time the two promotions have clashed. Earlier this year, WWE ran NXT Battleground head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing. The trend may continue, with WWE reportedly planning more events to directly coincide with AEW programming.

One such instance may come on August 24, when WWE is rumored to be holding NXT Heatwave — the same day as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. While WWE hasn’t officially confirmed the date or location, the overlap hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Ricochet weighed in on the situation, bluntly calling WWE’s move a “b*tch move.”

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page had a heart-to-heart that aired on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Hangman went into Swerve’s locker room and he needed two minutes to speak with Swerve, prompting Will Ospreay and Prince Nana to leave.

Hangman started by saying that he had nothing to do with the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) attacking him at AEW Revolution.

He said his son still wakes up screaming because he thinks he sees Swerve in his room from when Swerve broke into Hangman’s house. “I hate you for that, and I always will.” Hangman says burning down Swerve’s house, Swerve deserved it, and Swerve knows he deserves it, which pisses him off. Hangman says he regrets what he did to Swerve, and asked Swerve, “Do you regret what you did to me?”

Swerve said that if you asked him before he won the World Title did he regret it, then no, he didn’t, but after everything he’s gone through over the past year, he does regret it.

Hangman said he was bringing his family to Texas, but they wouldn’t be at the show. Swerve said that he would stay clear of them.

Swerve said that he was planning to raise his kids in the house Hangman burned down, but after thinking about it, maybe it was time to let go of the past. He then picked up the chain that Hangman left in the locker room.

Hangman is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in a Texas Deathmatch at AEW All In. Elsewhere on the card, Swerve Strickland will team with Ospreay to take on the Young Bucks.

Athena isn’t currently scheduled to appear at AEW All In: Texas, but she’s holding out hope that she’ll be part of the event. The pay-per-view takes place this Saturday at Globe Life Field, and Athena spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram to promote the show. She said,

“Honestly, at this point, I might just snatch someone bald and throw them in a locker to get on the card. This is my home — my town. I want the chance to perform at a stadium show because I haven’t really had that opportunity yet. So yeah, I’m extremely hopeful.”

Athena is the ROH Women’s World Champion and will be in action at Supercard of Honor on Friday, defending her title against Thunder Rosa.