BABATHUNDER has made his Major League Wrestling (MLW) debut.

During Thursday night’s MLW ‘One Shot’ event, the former Dabba-Kato in WWE faced off against Mads Krule Krugger. The finish came when BABATHUNDER passed out to a rear naked choke.

Following the match, Krugger informed BABATHUNDER that he had two choices – either leave in a body bag or join CONTRA Unit as a mercenary.

BABATHUNDER responded with a simple, “Hail CONTRA.”

Babatunde/Babathunder has joined CONTRA at MLW One Shot. pic.twitter.com/THNJiCDbm6 — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) December 6, 2024

ECW Legends Tajiri, Super Crazy, and Little Guido will be teaming up to face off against Los Desperados (“Cartwheel” Jack Summit, Gringo Loco, and Arez) at ‘The People vs. GCW’ event, which takes place on January 19th from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

You can check out the official announcement below:

*HAMMERSTEIN UPDATE* Officially Signed: *DREAM MATCH* LOS DESPERADOS

vs

TAJIRI/SUPER CRAZY/LITTLE GUIDO Get Tix:https://t.co/0TLHAuDTwB Watch #ThePeopleVsGCW LIVE on @FiteTV+ January 19th – 7PM

New York City pic.twitter.com/PCsgUZLtT9 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 6, 2024

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV below:

* Leon Slater & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Heather Reckless vs. Dani Lanu

* PCO & Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something & Hammerstone

* Nic Nemeth, Masha Slamovich & Joe Hendry vs. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) & Tasha Steelz

