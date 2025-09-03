— Raja Jackson may be headed for a long prison sentence following last month’s attack on Syko Stu — at least if former UFC fighter Josh Thomson’s prediction comes true.

Speaking on the “Weighing In” podcast, Thomson didn’t mince words about Jackson’s future. He said,

“He is going to jail for a long time. People are saying, ‘Well, he is not even arrested yet.’ They are gathering all the information. They are gathering all the information to make sure that they have a nice case that he is not getting out, no matter what.

“There are countless hours of video footage they are sifting through. I’m sure they know they have enough for an arrest, but they have enough to where he is not getting out of bail, he is not getting out, nothing!”

John McCarthy — a former UFC referee and police officer — agreed with Thomson, noting that investigators appear to be building their evidence before making a move.

While holding Jackson primarily responsible, Thomson also argued that others share some accountability for how the situation unfolded. He said,

“All the blame goes on Raja, but there is more blame to go around. There is more. I mean like, you have people that could have stepped in and done more to help him, to help Syko Stu. There is the promoters also to blame on this. He could’ve done a better job of making sure he was sitting more ring side and just all these other things.”

— Former WWE Superstar Primo Colon has officially retired from professional wrestling.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion confirmed the news following his loss to Ray Gonzalez at WWC Aniversario 52. At 42 years old, Primo announced that the match would be his last, later voicing his frustrations with how things played out.

Primo is best remembered for his WWE run, where he captured multiple Tag Team Championships alongside Carlito and Epico. He also performed under the name Diego as part of Los Matadores. Outside of WWE, he found major success in Puerto Rico, becoming a five-time WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion.

— Anticipation is running high for the possible WWE return of AJ Lee, more than a decade since the former Divas Champion last competed.

On his “Legion of RAW” podcast, Vince Russo compared Lee’s potential comeback to The Rock’s appearances — though not for the most flattering reason. He said,

“That’s what they’re doing. The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it’s like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad. It’s like, give me anything. Give me anything and I’ll pop for it, I’ll put it over, and I’ll say it’ll be great. Bro, they’re gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and AJ Lee are gonna go over.”

Russo added that while AJ may be positioned strongly at first, she’ll likely slide down the card if her return lasts beyond one storyline. He stated,

“Then AJ Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name on the roster. I’m supposed to get excited about that?”

Speculation about Lee’s return grew louder after WWE Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Lynch slapped Punk multiple times, and while Punk held back from retaliating, he warned he would make sure she regretted laying hands on him.

— Prior to this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the following two dark matches took place:

* Kendal Grey def. Layla Diggs

* Jasper Troy def. Tate Wilder