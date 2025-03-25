CM Punk appeared on this week’s episode of WWE RAW in Glasgow, delivering a promo about his WrestleMania 41 opponents, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Punk expressed anger over Rollins costing him a main event spot at WWE Elimination Chamber. Punk stated that while the rivalry is personal for Rollins and Reigns, it’s just business for him. He accused Rollins of being jealous of the shadow Punk casts over him and claimed Reigns is taking things personally due to Paul Heyman’s influence. Punk also revealed a contract signing with both opponents on SmackDown, highlighting that neither Rollins nor Reigns has defeated him without the other’s assistance. He ended by reminding them that he brought them into the business and can’t wait to take them out of it.

“He sees in real time just like all of you that his Wiseman isn’t just HIS Wiseman…”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7iOCf8y3fs — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025

Gable Steveson has chimed in on his shocking loss in the NCAA Heavyweight National Championship, where he was defeated by Wyatt Hendrickson, preventing him from securing his third national title. Steveson addressed the setback during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. He said,

“I’m not happy with the result that happened this past weekend. But it’s a blessing to go out there in front of the crowd, in front of the biggest stage, and since leaving in 2022, I’ve always wanted to go out there and give one last good push for the University of Minnesota.”

He continued, “So that’s what I try to do. I try to make things as big as possible, and I love the show, I love going out there and feeling the jitters, having your heart race and having a great opponent across from you. Win or loss, the road doesn’t end for me, and I keep going forward.”

WWEShop.com is now selling some new John Cena merchandise, including a t-shirt that reads “Last Real Champion.”

John Cena’s new official merchandise. ‘Last Real Champion’ pic.twitter.com/c5hIZPVZAd — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 24, 2025

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 1,459,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,571,000 viewers the show did the previous week.

WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.52 demo rating from one week ago. The show’s demo rating was the lowest of 2025 to date.

The show came in at #5 for the night behind only the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round matches, which included the following games:

1. Oklahoma vs. Connecticut (0.81 demo rating, 2.761 million viewers)

2. Troy vs. Kentucky (0.79 demo rating, 3.863 million viewers)

3. New Mexico vs. Marquette (0.75 demo rating, 2.571 million viewers)

4. Xavier vs. Illinois (0.66 demo rating, 3.217 million viewers)

WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.66 demo rating and 1,547,000 viewers in 2025 to date.