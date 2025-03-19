Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) recently appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” where she discussed her experiences in WWE, including her sexuality. Deville shared that her sexuality was never a source of harm or discrimination backstage in the company. She emphasized that WWE has been supportive and accepting of her, allowing her to be authentic and true to herself during her time there. She said,

“I received no hate or any kind of discrimination backstage with my co-workers. I was just Daria. There was nothing to it. I don’t know why it’s not as prevalent [in WWE]. I feel like everyone has their own story. MMA is like a broad thing. There’s different organizations and stuff. WWE, specifically is more tight knit. We’re on the road together every single week. MMA is a little different, right? Maybe it’s a little more personal in WWE and they like to keep their private life private.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, yay!’ People were sending me nice messages and saying like, ‘Thank you for speaking your truth.’ I didn’t realize what was happening. I was like so naive to it. I was like, ‘Oh. Wait. I’m doing something people are proud of. I should be proud of myself.’ I got really excited and I was all for it.”

On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, 16-time World Champion John Cena kicked off the show by addressing his actions against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Following Cena’s promo, Kofi Kingston of The New Day responded on Twitter, sharing his thoughts on Cena’s words. He wrote,

“Not. A. Single. Lie. Told. You people have been AWFUL.”

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared her thoughts on vintage footage of WWE legend Fit Finlay performing in World of Sport. She expressed her admiration for the rare clip on Twitter and emphasized that Finlay deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She wrote,

“Very cool footage! If anyone deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s Fit Finlay. And I know one day he will! ☘️”

And finally, NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his family have welcomed a third child. PEOPLE is reporting that they welcomed a new daughter.