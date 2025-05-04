Pwinsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman was backstage at Saturday night’s AEW Collision TV tapings in Atlantic City, NJ. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether he was just visiting or if something else is in the works.

In other news, ACH was backstage at Saturday night’s GCW event. He wrestled on the pre-show. He was previously scheduled for an independent event earlier this year but it was pulled.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, & Mark Briscoe

* Jamie Hayter interviewed by Renee Paquette.