The March 10th episode of WWE RAW garnered 3 million views and ranked sixth globally. The show also placed in the top 10 in 16 countries.

This was slightly down from the previous episode on March 3rd, which had 3.1 million views in its first week.

Booker T has expressed his dissatisfaction with his 2001 model’s rating of 77 in WWE 2K25, calling it “way off the mark.”

On a recent edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer voiced his disagreement, indicating that he felt the rating did not accurately reflect his abilities or impact during that period. He said,

“77, that’s way off the mark. Yeah, that’s way off the mark. Again, it’s whether they like you or not a lot of times. It can be personal, it’s a personal thing sometimes.”

He continued, “I should’ve been no less than 90 in 01’. Again, I’ve been getting the short hand of the stick for quite a while with a lot of these people like that. They’re fanboying out, they vote for their favorite wrestlers, not the best. Look, I get it. I get it, alright?”

During a recent appearance on the “The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, former WWE Superstar Jimmy Yang commented on his recent visit to a WWE RAW TV taping in Atlanta with his daughter, filming a video for WWE Vault, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On doing a video for WWE Vault: “How that came about is actually, they didn’t contact me for that. Jazzy [Yang] got contacted, and they wanted Jazzy down in Atlanta at Raw. So she was going down there for extra work and to meet [William] Regal and Triple H and talk about business kind of stuff. Then I texted him, like, ‘Hey, is it okay if I stop by?’ I hadn’t been backstage in a long time, so the management there now, I love who’s in charge and taking care of…before, it wasn’t the greatest.”

On older management not wanting you to visit after they get rid of you: “Once they get rid of you, it’s like, ‘We don’t want to see you.’ It’s just bad, it wasn’t comfortable to send a text and say, ‘Hey, is it okay if I stop by?’ But they contacted Jazzy for extra work and to meet with Regal and Paul, talk some business kind of stuff. I texted the management, and they said, ‘Oh, yeah, come by, it’d be awesome. Show up at five o’clock. Come by, we’d love to see you.’ I’m like, really? [Laughs] It was kind of shocking to me. Awesome. But it’s just weird before.”

On how things have changed in WWE under Triple H: “It’s not like that anymore. But before, it felt like you were committing a crime asking to go backstage and rekindle with people and say hello. So they had Jazzy down there. I asked if I could stop by, come see people. Also, I’m just a concerned dad, so it’s her first time being backstage, and I know the environment I came through, it’s a lot different than it used to be. So I showed and [went to] go see everybody, ‘Hello,’ good rekindling so many people.”