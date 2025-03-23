Wyatt Hendrickson defeated former WWE Superstar Gable Steveson, 5-4, to win the NCAA National Championship in the heavyweight division on Saturday.

Hendrickson, the second seed, triumphed over the top-seeded Steveson, who had a perfect 17-0 record for the season and had only lost two NCAA matches in his career, both as a freshman.

Prior to this loss, Steveson had won 69 consecutive matches.

It’s worth noting that one of the announcers calling the match called it the “biggest upset in the history of the NCAA.” That’s debatable – but we’ll let you decide!