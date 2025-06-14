Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox in WWE) recently opened up about her post-WWE career and a serious car accident that occurred shortly after her departure from the company.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Newell clarified comments she previously made about a lack of bookings, shedding light on her current status in the wrestling world. She explained that the accident significantly impacted her ability to accept work and contributed to the quiet stretch in her schedule following her WWE release.

On if her lack of promoting herself factored into the booking issue: “I definitely think so. It is, it is definitely a hustle and I do think that’s part of it. I went through quite a lot in the last couple of months which unfortunately, like, I put out a post saying wrestling unfortunately did take a backstep for me. Within days of being released, I was in a massive car wreck. So I’d been sorting that out and then the 90 days came up, I had to go straight back home and do some shows there but, life has just been so crazy that unfortunately, wrestling did take a backstep but, when I released a promo the other day on Instagram, the feedback and the attraction that it got made me understand and prove to myself that I was right where yeah… definitely been laxing. You shouldn’t have put wrestling so far back in your life.”

On promoting herself more: “Now I’m taking the initiative of doing promos, doing pictures, doing a bunch of stuff just to get myself back out there, get the name Nixon Newell back in people’s minds because that’s where I wanna be. I see myself doing nothing but wrestling in my entire life. I wanna be wrestling-related for as long as I physically can, whether it’s an active wrestler, producer, trainer, coach, anything to do with wrestling. This is my life and has been my life since I was 16. This is gonna be my 14th year in wrestling this year.

“So, I do truly believe that after posting that promo and seeing the reactions that it got, I do believe I’ve put wrestling a bit too far than I should’ve done. Even though life is rough, life’s rough for everyone. So it is on my part where I definitely should have been a bit more proactive but, now that I’ve seen that, my foot’s on the gas pedal and I’m going so in the last what? Week and a half since I posted it, my bookings have picked up and I’m wrestling quite frequently now. Still not as busy as I’d like to be. But it’s starting to pick up now so I’ve realized my mistakes and I’m rectifying that mistake.”

On the possibility of a WWE return: “Possibly, the door I hope is always open (for a WWE return) but right now, I wanna wrestle everywhere and anywhere. Yes, WWE is cool and I was lucky enough and fortunate enough to have done it twice. But, there’s so many incredible companies out there right now, like TNA, like AEW, like MLW. GCW. All these places that I wanna go, before I even think about, you know, going back there because it could be true that the WWE could not be for me. I’ve done it twice. Fortunately and unfortunately, I’ve done it twice. But, I wanna wrestle places that want me, and right now, they don’t. So I wanna wrestle places that want me and have fun wrestling again.”

Naomi came dangerously close to cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the WWE Women’s Champion — but the moment slipped through her fingers.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi addressed the crowd for the first time since winning the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She reflected on how she had nearly dethroned Nia Jax for the title — until Tiffany Stratton interfered and stole the opportunity.

Stratton then interrupted Naomi’s promo, daring her to cash in the briefcase right then and there. She mocked Naomi as being all talk and no action. Naomi, however, stood her ground and said she’d wait for the perfect moment before making her move.

That moment almost came seconds later.

Still fuming over her Queen of the Ring tournament loss earlier in the night, Nia Jax stormed the ring and laid out Stratton with a devastating AnNiahilator. Naomi rushed to ringside, seemingly ready to cash in — but Nia blocked her path and issued a clear warning. Faced with the threat, Naomi backed off, briefcase still in hand.

DOWN GOES TIFFANY! Naomi isn’t the only one who has her eyes on the WWE Women’s Championship… 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ugj2VjsysV — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2025

CM Punk made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE SmakDown, while John Cena appeared for a second time that night — this time in search of answers.

Earlier in the evening, Cena had been blindsided by Ron Killings. Seeking retribution and clarity, Cena returned to the ring and demanded that Killings come face him again. But instead of “R-Truth,” Cena got the truth — from none other than CM Punk.

The crowd in Lexington, Kentucky erupted as Punk made his entrance, confronting his longtime rival. He offered Cena a final opportunity – renounce his descent into darkness and let the fans celebrate whatever legacy he had left. Cena refused — and Punk responded.

Punk made it clear that he had no issue following Cena to Saudi Arabia for their WWE Championship clash at Night of Champions, proclaiming that he would chase him to Mars — or even hell — to prove once and for all who was better. He acknowledged Cena as one of the greatest of all time, but asserted that he was, too. Punk said he would sacrifice Cena in honor of legends like Terry Funk, Harley Race, Bret Hart, and Eddie Guerrero.

He pointed out the irony of their roles being reversed since their iconic 2011 feud, but maintained that he had always seen through Cena — and that he had always been able to beat him.

As Punk exited, Ron Killings came out to attack once more. Killings ambushed Cena and locked him in an STF as Punk watched from the stage, offering one final comment – “I’m sorry. The truth hurts.”

Ron Killings is getting his rematch.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has officially granted Killings a match against John Cena on next week’s episode of SmackDown.

The decision comes after Killings repeatedly ambushed Cena during this week’s broadcast, prompting Aldis to make the bout official.

Several WWE Superstars moved one step closer to the crown on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes all advanced in their respective King and Queen of the Ring tournaments during Friday night’s show.

You can check out the updated brackets below:

KOTR Quarterfinals:

* Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

KOTR Semifinals:

* Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton

* Cody Rhodes vs. Final Quarterfinals Winner

QOTR Quarterfinals:

* Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

KOTR Semifinals:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill

* Alexa Bliss vs. Final Quarterfinals Winner