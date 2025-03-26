The family of James “Kamala” Harris took to Facebook today to announce that the WWE icon has been signed to a Legends contract.

You can check out the official announcement below:

The family of the late James Harris—known to fans around the world as Kamala, The Ugandan Giant—is proud to announce the signing of a Legends contract with WWE.

“We couldn’t be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs,” says Emmer Jean Harris, wife of James Harris.

“When we began working with the estate, my main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame. I’ve always felt that’s where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree.” says Jared Ashley, CEO and Founder of 16 Creative—the agency that facilitated the deal—added: “It has been such an honor to work with this family over the past few years, and now with WWE, to help preserve Kamala’s incredible legacy.”

Based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, 16 Creative specializes in marketing, branding, and estate management. The agency has also facilitated Legends deals for WWE icons including Demolition, CRUSH, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana, King Kong Bundy, and Junkyard Dog, and proudly represents WWE Superstars like Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda and more.

Kamala’s legacy lives on. ????????”

Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, discussed his future plans during a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

Since his WWE departure last November, Dyer has wrestled for GCW and Maple Leaf Pro and signed on for multiple appearances with MLW. He expressed frustration about his WWE release, stating that despite getting positive reactions and reinventing his character, he was let go. Dyer is motivated to prove WWE wrong, using his anger as fuel to become “bigger and better.” He drew a parallel to Cody Rhodes’ success, noting how Rhodes’ defiance helped him thrive after leaving WWE. He said,

“Part of me is angry—if we’re being realistic, part of me is angry that I got let go because, again, I’ve always done everything that’s expected of me and done it well. And I was getting great reactions on the shows.”

He continued, “I was getting fantastic reactions and doing great matches. I reinvented myself, and Hunter told me, ‘Great job reinventing yourself, you should really be proud.’ And I got let go.”

“The first thought that comes to mind is, alright, well, I’m going to become bigger and better, and then when you call me to come back, I’m going to tell you to stick it. That’s kind of the motivation for me at the moment.”

“And granted, six months from now, hopefully all that irritation and anger goes away, but I think that’s what set Cody [Rhodes] off for success. Cody was like, alright, middle fingers, I’ll show you what I can do—and then he did it. His first match with AEW, he smashes Hunter’s chair, and then Hunter’s the guy that calls and wants to bring him back. Like, that’s the cool thing about the wrestling world.”

CM Punk ventured into MMA with two UFC fights, both of which he lost.

In 2016, he was submitted by Mickey Gall in just over two minutes, and in 2018, he lost a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson, though the result was later overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana. Punk is among a small group of wrestlers who have tried MMA.

Logan Paul, discussing this on his “Impaulsive” podcast with UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, expressed confidence that he could find more success in MMA than Punk did.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

Logan Paul: He f**ked it up.

Tom Aspinall: Yeah, he wasn’t very good, to be honest.

LP: No, and he f**ked it up, and after that, Dana [White] was like, ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But dude, I’m not CM Punk.

TA: Well, you definitely don’t move like him, from the little stuff that I’ve seen, and the boxing and stuff.

LP: He’s a great wrestler, not a great UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer.

TA: You think so?

LP: My skill is wrestling. I’m a wrestler by trade. But I think I found a path, dude. I’m a WWE Superstar now. It’s one of the only things I’ve done in my life where I feel so at home, like, oh, you were kind of meant to do this thing. So I don’t know if I want to turn away from that at the moment and dedicate time to something that would be like a side quest at this point.