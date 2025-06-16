On a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T came to the defense of today’s wrestling generation, particularly standing up for rising WWE star Stephanie Vaquer amid criticism. He said,

“It pisses me off… when I hear people criticize this generation and what they’re doing. When I hear someone say something like, ‘I don’t really see anything in Stephanie Vaquer,’ that’s a bitter person talking. That’s someone with a really warped perspective.”

Booker T, who’s long been a mentor to young talent in WWE and NXT, emphasized that the wrestling business is changing — and veterans need to respect that evolution. He said,

“This generation, this era — it’s theirs. They’re going to shape it the way they want, not the way we did in our time. Honestly, I think I’d rather be part of this generation in many ways. Back in the day, we had to deal with so much — the Dark Side of the Ring stuff. You feel me? I’d rather be on this side. I was lucky and blessed to survive what I went through. But now, I say let the younger generation do things their way. It belongs to them. That’s how I see it.”

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has officially joined the subscription-content world with the launch of his OnlyFans account, cheekily dubbed “brOnlyFans.” Riddle made the announcement on Father’s Day with a humorous twist.

In a video shared on his Twitter account, Riddle — draped in a Versace robe — delivered the message in classic “King of Bros” fashion. He wrote,

“Matthew Riddle, the King of Bros, here in this beautiful Versace robe. I’m here to tell everyone that the OnlyFans, the brOnlyFans, is finally dropping tonight on — some say Father’s Day, but I say Daddy’s Day. So if you want to see me, and maybe more, subscribe. Link’s in the bio, bro.”

Riddle had previously hinted at launching an OnlyFans, and now the idea has become reality.

Since his WWE departure in 2023, Riddle has appeared sporadically on the independent wrestling scene and is currently working with MLW (Major League Wrestling). This latest move is another step in building his brand and career on his own terms.

WWE SmackDown will continue airing as a three-hour program on the USA Network for the foreseeable future, but according to the Wrestling Observer, WWE isn’t receiving any additional compensation for the extended runtime.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE had originally planned to revert to the traditional two-hour format in June. However, the USA Network opted to keep the third hour — not due to any new deal or revenue bump, but because of strong viewership numbers. He said,

“For whatever reason, they made the call that it wasn’t worth it [to change it].”

He added that the USA Network realized the third hour of SmackDown brings in significantly higher ratings than anything else they could air in that timeslot. He said,

“I think they realized that hour three is going to do triple of anything that they’re going to put on in that show. SmackDown is so far and away the biggest show on that station.”

WWE likely agreed to a contract giving the USA Network the flexibility to expand SmackDown to three hours, and since there’s been no mention of increased revenue in shareholder meetings or investor reports, it’s highly unlikely any financial terms have changed.

Even without additional pay to WWE, the USA Network is reportedly pleased with the ratings and ad revenue the third hour brings. Unless a new show emerges that could match or surpass those numbers, SmackDown is expected to remain a three-hour broadcast.