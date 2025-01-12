Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly missing after the recent wildfire outbreak in Los Angeles, CA.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, who is known as a very credible organization and wouldn’t post something such as this if there wasn’t any concern, took to Twitter on Saturday night to urge anyone to contact them regarding her whereabouts. They wrote,

“Reading on X that apparently former WWE superstar Melina has reportedly been unreachable amidst the wildfire oubreak in Los Angeles. If anyone knows her whereabouts or can contact her it would be a great relief to everyone concerned about her safely. Please share, Thank you.🙏”

We will provide updates on Melina’s status as they come in.

We send our thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the ongoing wildfires in California.